HUSD (HUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $332.61 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC on exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $507.67 million and $332.61 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00059795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.00816828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00093883 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001762 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 507,422,819 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

