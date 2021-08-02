Hush (HUSH) Market Capitalization Hits $1.56 Million

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Hush has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $1,844.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hush has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.00293868 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00138765 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00145528 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 106.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003762 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

