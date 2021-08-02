HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,970,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 20,540,000 shares. Currently, 20.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of HUYA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.95. 164,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,952. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUYA shares. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HUYA by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HUYA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in HUYA by 1,954.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 972,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 924,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,834,000. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.