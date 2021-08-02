HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,530 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.46% of HUYA worth $21,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the first quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in HUYA by 358.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 71,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HUYA by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,144,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,252 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in HUYA by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 695,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 348,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $12.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUYA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

