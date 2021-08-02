Hxro (HXRO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $679,219.00

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a market cap of $110.18 million and approximately $679,219.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hxro

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,755,772 coins. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

