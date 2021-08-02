Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $172,673,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $48,482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,899,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $13,563,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE H opened at $79.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on H. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

