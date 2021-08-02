HYCON Market Cap Reaches $433,997.43 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $433,997.43 and $472,504.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00058615 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000202 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,185,841 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.