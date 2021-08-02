Hydra Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.85 or 0.00039975 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $61.15 million and approximately $454,791.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00102787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00138957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,640.85 or 0.99986052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.97 or 0.00844891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,731,834 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.