Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.72 Million

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a market capitalization of $18.72 million and $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyprr (Howdoo) alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00059893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.18 or 0.00820558 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00091111 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Profile

Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official website is www.hyprr.com . The official message board for Hyprr (Howdoo) is medium.com/howdoo . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyprr (Howdoo) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyprr (Howdoo) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyprr (Howdoo) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyprr (Howdoo) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyprr (Howdoo) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.