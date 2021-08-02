Hyve Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $769,501.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyve has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $5.48 million and $769,501.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00100165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00140144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,981.30 or 0.99959318 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00849757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.