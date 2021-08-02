I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth $6,252,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 1,078.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth about $13,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMAB traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,978. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.90. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

