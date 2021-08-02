Ï„Bitcoin Hits One Day Volume of $26,204.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $10,163.50 or 0.25743573 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $26,204.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00102468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00138849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,212.32 or 0.99322611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.66 or 0.00845147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

