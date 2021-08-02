IBStoken (IBS) Reaches Market Cap of $5,080.26

IBStoken (CURRENCY:IBS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. IBStoken has a total market cap of $5,080.26 and approximately $36,314.00 worth of IBStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IBStoken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IBStoken has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken Profile

IBS is a coin. IBStoken’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,069,402 coins. IBStoken’s official website is www.ibstoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SC Telecom develops the blockchain network for the Irbis Network and conducts IEO to attract investments. Irbis Network is a decentralized network created by SC Telecom. It serves the purpose of combining telecom, messengers, VoIP, Internet-of-Things (IoT), and 5G network technologies with encryption and routing technologies based on a decentralized infrastructure. Blockchain technology eliminates a large number of vulnerabilities that are contained in the SS7/GSM protocol. “

