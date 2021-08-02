ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Market Cap Reaches $123,755.06

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market capitalization of $123,755.06 and approximately $30,892.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00103134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00138599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,334.30 or 0.99692719 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.24 or 0.00844588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE ROCK MINING directly using U.S. dollars.

