ICHI (ICHI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.25 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. ICHI has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICHI has traded up 17% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $3.77 or 0.00009686 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00103008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00139206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.53 or 1.00720838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.25 or 0.00857003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,338,569 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

