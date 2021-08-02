iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Gap Down to $5.66

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.45. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 2,912 shares traded.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $512.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.49.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 83,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,265.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 70,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.