IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $109.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. IDACORP traded as high as $106.86 and last traded at $106.86, with a volume of 1205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.45.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IDACORP by 21.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,867,000 after buying an additional 440,592 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDACORP by 39.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $180,194,000 after buying an additional 520,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 67.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,466,000 after buying an additional 345,543 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 5.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after buying an additional 44,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after buying an additional 71,690 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.23.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

