Idavoll Network (IDV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded up 56.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $19.37 million and $1.11 million worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 118.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00103188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00139044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,109.81 or 1.00167524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.19 or 0.00853362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 801,275,584 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idavoll Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.