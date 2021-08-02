Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Sets New 1-Year High at $490.75

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 490.75 ($6.41) and last traded at GBX 290.75 ($3.80), with a volume of 336521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298 ($3.89).

IDEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Ideagen in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Friday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 264.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £726.90 million and a P/E ratio of 993.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. This is a boost from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.12. Ideagen’s payout ratio is 1.07%.

In other news, insider Emma Hayes sold 187,500 shares of Ideagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £487,500 ($636,921.87).

Ideagen Company Profile (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

