IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Short Interest Up 24.3% in July

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,804. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $806.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,107 shares of company stock valued at $441,164 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.