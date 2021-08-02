Idena (IDNA) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Idena has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and $90,711.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idena has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 72,170,290 coins and its circulating supply is 46,657,185 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

