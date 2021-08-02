IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Update

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 947,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.71.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.32. 8,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,301. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 270,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,412 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

