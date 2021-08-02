Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $5.25

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Idle coin can now be purchased for about $5.25 or 0.00013524 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $12.72 million and approximately $123,358.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00046597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00100860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00139642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,008.41 or 1.00448601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.01 or 0.00852365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,421,179 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

