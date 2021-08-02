Idle Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $10.97 million and $156,877.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $4.63 or 0.00011800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00102527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00138164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,231.65 or 1.00078099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.74 or 0.00848802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,863 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.