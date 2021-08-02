iEthereum (IETH) Price Down 13.8% This Week

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One iEthereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges. iEthereum has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $21.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, iEthereum has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00059502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.21 or 0.00820608 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00091380 BTC.

iEthereum Coin Profile

iEthereum (CRYPTO:IETH) is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

iEthereum Coin Trading

