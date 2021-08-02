IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 15,415 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,688,392. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Danaher stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $297.11. 25,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.87. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $299.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.