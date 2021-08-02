IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 25,400 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $45,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

NYSE HD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $328.18. 36,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,989. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.20. The company has a market cap of $348.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

