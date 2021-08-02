IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 42,088 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,088 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641,978. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.67 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

