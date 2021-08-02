IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,544 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $337,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.26. 208,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,849,617. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,171 shares of company stock worth $43,761,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

