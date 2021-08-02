IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 10,282 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $194,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

Shares of AMZN traded up $9.45 on Monday, hitting $3,337.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,459.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.