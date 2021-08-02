IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 14,289 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $878,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $122,802,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after purchasing an additional 436,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.77. The company had a trading volume of 80,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.76. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

