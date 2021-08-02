IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 20,862 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,862 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $42,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,444,000 after acquiring an additional 203,448 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,951,000 after purchasing an additional 122,067 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.16.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 473,662 shares of company stock valued at $181,789,449 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $386.48. 25,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,771. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $383.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.