IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 32,485 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,485 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.29. 115,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,572,996. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $168.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $267.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

