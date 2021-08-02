IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 42,379 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,379 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 707.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in AbbVie by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.32. The company had a trading volume of 111,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.16. The stock has a market cap of $205.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 150.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

