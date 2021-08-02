IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 56,134 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,134 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $44,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.61. 160,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,325,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $346.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,061,589 shares of company stock worth $277,814,159. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.59.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

