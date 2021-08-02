IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,470 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 528,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,007,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

