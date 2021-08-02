IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.29. 44,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,284,656. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.