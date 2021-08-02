IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $24.61 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,861 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,406,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,138 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 294,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,267,543. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

