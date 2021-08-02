IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $28.63 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,036 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,063 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.22. The stock had a trading volume of 88,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $398.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

