IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $29.68 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,047 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,198 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.80. The stock had a trading volume of 181,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,654,857. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $235.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.65.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

