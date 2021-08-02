IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $34.66 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.57. 299,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,025,648. The company has a market capitalization of $268.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

