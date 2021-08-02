IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $57.50 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,448 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $57,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.06. The stock had a trading volume of 89,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,480. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

