IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $96.97 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $96,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,696.43. The company had a trading volume of 19,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,653. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,478.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

