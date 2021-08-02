IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $428.26. 31,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,787. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.37. The company has a market capitalization of $189.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $431.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.33.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

