IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 35,177 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.62. 72,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,582,457. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

