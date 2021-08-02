IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,845 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286,678 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded up $12.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $879.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,902. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $920.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $876.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

