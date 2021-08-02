IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,387 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.52. 385,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,515,219. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $247.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.