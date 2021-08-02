IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 90,433 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $56.08. 287,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,953,043. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

