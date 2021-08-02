IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $31,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Netflix by 17.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $299,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,522 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock traded down $2.00 on Monday, reaching $515.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,571. The company’s fifty day moving average is $514.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

