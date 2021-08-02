iHeartMedia, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iHeartMedia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

